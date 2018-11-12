Lumina Gold Corp (CVE:LUM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 12100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/lumina-gold-lum-sets-new-12-month-low-at-0-54.html.

Lumina Gold Company Profile (CVE:LUM)

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal projects include the Cangrejos project consisting of six mineral titles covering an area of 6,374 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador; and the Condor project, which consists of seven concessions covering approximately 8,269 hectares area located in the Zamora-Chinchipe Province in southeast Ecuador.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.