Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)

Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $136,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $158,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $199,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $149.86 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $137.80 and a twelve month high of $166.03.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/macguire-cheswick-tuttle-investment-counsel-llc-grows-holdings-in-vanguard-small-cap-etf-vb.html.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.