Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)

Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $136,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $158,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $199,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $149.86 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $137.80 and a twelve month high of $166.03.
