MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.85.

Several brokerages have commented on MTSI. BidaskClub raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ MTSI traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.98. 49,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,615. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.11. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 135.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after buying an additional 423,592 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 70.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 17,185 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 64.4% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 33,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 309,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 54,670 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

