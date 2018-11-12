Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 8th.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, insider Douglas J. May sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $343,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $377,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,500. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,823,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,139,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,186 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,866,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,054,609,000 after acquiring an additional 158,679 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,901,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,219,000 after acquiring an additional 266,114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,726,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,347,000 after acquiring an additional 146,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,056,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $139,251,000 after acquiring an additional 325,586 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMP opened at $62.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.60. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $75.82.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.97 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.75% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.9775 per share. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 102.62%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.