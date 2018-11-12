Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MHLD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Maiden from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Maiden in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Maiden from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHLD. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Maiden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,783,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Maiden by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,537,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,332,000 after buying an additional 807,507 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Maiden by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,524,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,312,000 after buying an additional 304,687 shares in the last quarter. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in Maiden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Maiden by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,437,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,142,000 after buying an additional 141,556 shares in the last quarter. 62.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MHLD traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.40. 2,882,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,915. Maiden has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $713.69 million for the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis.

