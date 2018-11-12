ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAN. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “$86.63” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday, July 23rd.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.03. The stock had a trading volume of 594,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,792. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $71.79 and a 12 month high of $136.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.47.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 11,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total transaction of $1,049,473.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,238.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,820,000 after acquiring an additional 34,004 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 296,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.3% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 29,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 26.2% during the second quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

