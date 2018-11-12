Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 13th. Analysts expect Marrone Bio Innovations to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 million. On average, analysts expect Marrone Bio Innovations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $176.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -0.29. Marrone Bio Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 116,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.10% of Marrone Bio Innovations as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.52.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

