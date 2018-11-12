Martin Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Martin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,535,000. Estee Lauder Companies makes up about 3.1% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,032,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,962 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 212.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,825,000 after acquiring an additional 761,655 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,853.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 594,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,424,000 after acquiring an additional 564,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 101.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 528,060 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $140.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $121.93 and a 52-week high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

In other news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 11,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,618,113.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $233,869.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,228 shares of company stock valued at $22,034,923 over the last three months. 16.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.98.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/martin-investment-management-llc-buys-new-position-in-estee-lauder-companies-inc-el.html.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.