Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $884,859,000 after buying an additional 51,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,492,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $779,894,000 after buying an additional 760,872 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,937,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,781,000 after buying an additional 119,936 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 37.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,831,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,988,000 after buying an additional 503,126 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,006,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,815,000 after buying an additional 161,522 shares during the period.

MLM opened at $184.29 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.75 and a 1-year high of $241.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 2,250 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $459,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,570.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

