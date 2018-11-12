MARUBENI CORP/ADR (MARUY) and Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Head-To-Head Review

MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) and Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get MARUBENI CORP/ADR alerts:

0.1% of MARUBENI CORP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Olympic Steel shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Olympic Steel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

MARUBENI CORP/ADR has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Olympic Steel has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MARUBENI CORP/ADR and Olympic Steel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MARUBENI CORP/ADR 3.14% 12.93% 3.53% Olympic Steel 2.46% 13.22% 5.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MARUBENI CORP/ADR and Olympic Steel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MARUBENI CORP/ADR $68.09 billion 0.20 $1.90 billion N/A N/A Olympic Steel $1.33 billion 0.17 $18.96 million $1.18 17.05

MARUBENI CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Olympic Steel.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MARUBENI CORP/ADR and Olympic Steel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MARUBENI CORP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Olympic Steel 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

MARUBENI CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $2.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Olympic Steel pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Olympic Steel pays out 6.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

About MARUBENI CORP/ADR

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural resources, marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle products, office supplies, and textile and industrial materials. It provides ICT, logistics, healthcare, insurance, finance, and real estate services; agri-input, subcontracting, agriculture and other technical, crop protection product formulation, and fertilizer raw materials; petrochemicals and plastics, salt and chlor-alkali products, life science products; electronic components, inorganic mineral resources and chemicals, and fertilizer materials; and wood chips and biomass fuels, pulp and waste papers, paper, paperboards, and building and construction materials. In addition, the company produces LNG; explores for, develops, produces, distributes, and sells oil and gas; produces and trades in uranium; sells equipment for nuclear power plants; trades in steel products and leases steel construction materials; develops iron ore, coal, and copper mines; smelts and refines aluminum; and trades in iron ore, coal, ferroalloy, and ferrous raw materials, as well as on-ferrous metals, ingots, and related products. Further, it undertakes power projects and water business; offers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for plants; invests in oil and gas, and transportation infrastructure projects; and provides EPC, operation, and maintenance services for railway systems. Additionally, the company owns, purchases, operates, leases, sells, and charters aerospace and ship products; trades in and leases automotive products; and sells, services, and finances construction and industrial machinery. The company has strategic partnership with Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc.; and Qatar Petroleum. Marubeni Corporation was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc. processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts. The Specialty Metals Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed aluminum and stainless flat-rolled sheets and coil products, flat bar products, and fabricated parts. The Tubular and Pipe Products segment distributes metal tubing products, pipes, bars, valves and fittings, and fabricated pressure parts. The company also provides various processing services comprising cutting-to-length, slitting, flattening, sawing and shearing, and value-added processing of blanking, tempering, plate burning, laser cutting, precision machining, welding, fabricating, bending, beveling, polishing, kitting, and painting to process metals to specified lengths, widths, and shapes. It serves metal consuming industries, such as manufacturers and fabricators of transportation and material handling lift equipment, construction, mining and farm equipment, storage tanks, environmental and energy generation equipment, automobiles, food service and electrical equipment, and military vehicles and equipment, as well as general and plate fabricators, and metals service centers through direct sales force. Olympic Steel, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Bedford Heights, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for MARUBENI CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARUBENI CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.