Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GSE Systems (GVP)

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) in a research note published on Friday. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

“We maintain our annual EPS estimates after GVP announced a $4 million order yesterday for work in laboratories that support the U.S. Navy.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst commented.

NYSEAMERICAN GVP opened at $2.95 on Friday. GSE Systems has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GSE Systems stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,762 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.50% of GSE Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

GSE Systems Company Profile

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

