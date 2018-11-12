Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for IntelGenx Technologies (IGXT)

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

“IntelGenX reported 3Q18 revenue of $700K and a net loss of ($2.9M). The company ended the period with $2.2M in cash, excluding $12M raised in October in an equity offering. With current operating expenses of $3.3M, we estimate runway into late 2019.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get IntelGenx Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntelGenx Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGXT opened at $0.58 on Friday. IntelGenx Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $44.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). IntelGenx Technologies had a negative net margin of 202.88% and a negative return on equity of 214.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Equities analysts expect that IntelGenx Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, develops novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0001/2004, an anti-hypertension drug; INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2012 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat cognitive impairment and Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for IntelGenx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntelGenx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.