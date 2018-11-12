Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 64.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 707,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,521,000 after buying an additional 521,306 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 804.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 580,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after buying an additional 515,948 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,088,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,506,000 after buying an additional 422,378 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,169,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,651,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.76.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $284,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bryan Preeshl sold 1,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $85,125.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,669. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $52.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $74.94.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.19 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.90%.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

