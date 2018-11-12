Mcclain Value Management LLC Decreases Stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

Mcclain Value Management LLC cut its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,213 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Technologies comprises about 9.9% of Mcclain Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mcclain Value Management LLC owned 0.20% of Allegheny Technologies worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,562,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,585,000 after buying an additional 1,572,523 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,469,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,183,000 after buying an additional 700,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 32.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,453,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after acquiring an additional 838,934 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,598,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,155,000 after acquiring an additional 96,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,699,000 after acquiring an additional 508,469 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

In other Allegheny Technologies news, VP Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $26,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $79,790 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $34.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $27.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.37. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/mcclain-value-management-llc-decreases-stake-in-allegheny-technologies-incorporated-ati.html.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.