Mcclain Value Management LLC Trims Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE)

Mcclain Value Management LLC lessened its stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,160 shares during the period. Baker Hughes A GE comprises 4.5% of Mcclain Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mcclain Value Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the second quarter worth about $210,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

BHGE opened at $25.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Baker Hughes A GE’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHGE shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Monday, September 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Guggenheim raised shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

