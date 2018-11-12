McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,105 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 70.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 307,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,954,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.34 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

