McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Takes $515,000 Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in American Electric Power by 3.5% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 52,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 27.2% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 6,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $402,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.0% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 68,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power stock opened at $75.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion and a PE ratio of 20.47. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $62.71 and a 52 week high of $78.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 72.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.50 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.03.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/mckinley-carter-wealth-services-inc-takes-515000-position-in-american-electric-power-company-inc-aep.html.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.