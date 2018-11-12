Measurable Data Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $416,562.00 (MDT)

Measurable Data Token (CURRENCY:MDT) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. During the last week, Measurable Data Token has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Measurable Data Token has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $416,562.00 worth of Measurable Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Measurable Data Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, FCoin, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000602 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000194 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000412 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Measurable Data Token Profile

MDT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2015. Measurable Data Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,744,800 tokens. Measurable Data Token’s official Twitter account is @MeasurableData and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Measurable Data Token is /r/MeasurableDataToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Measurable Data Token’s official website is www.mdt.co.

Measurable Data Token Token Trading

Measurable Data Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, FCoin, Bancor Network and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Measurable Data Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Measurable Data Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Measurable Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

