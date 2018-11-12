MediShares Trading Down 1.7% This Week (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $16.28 million and $32,831.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One MediShares token can currently be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Huobi and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015547 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00147273 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00247822 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $700.89 or 0.10989260 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010778 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares’ launch date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,031,355,785 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares.

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

