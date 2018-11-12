Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 31.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 285.7% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 28.8% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 67.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 510,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 205,715 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Shares of TUP stock opened at $37.03 on Monday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $66.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 145.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TUP. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Argus cut Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on Tupperware Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Tupperware Brands from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Tupperware Brands from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

WARNING: “Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/meeder-asset-management-inc-buys-new-stake-in-tupperware-brands-co-tup.html.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.