Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $389,000 Holdings in Matson Inc (MATX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,791 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Matson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 17,422 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 32,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matson alerts:

MATX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Matson from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Matson to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In related news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.24 per share, with a total value of $144,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,055.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $37,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 62,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,965.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $111,810 over the last ninety days. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MATX stock opened at $40.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. Matson Inc has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $41.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $589.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.67 million. Matson had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matson Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.19%.

WARNING: “Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $389,000 Holdings in Matson Inc (MATX)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/meeder-asset-management-inc-has-389000-holdings-in-matson-inc-matx.html.

About Matson

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.