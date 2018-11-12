Menlo Therapeutics Inc (MNLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) to report ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Menlo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Menlo Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Menlo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($3.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Menlo Therapeutics.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.33.

Several research firms have commented on MNLO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Menlo Therapeutics to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Menlo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.90. 79,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,626. The stock has a market cap of $170.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21. Menlo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $39.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 528,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 74,683 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 468,759 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 2,999.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 946,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 916,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis.

