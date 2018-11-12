Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.97 Million

Equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will report sales of $226.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $229.08 million and the lowest is $225.23 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $190.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $875.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $870.46 million to $878.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $977.50 million, with estimates ranging from $934.00 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $221.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.62 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,692. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $66.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 9,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $546,033.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,155.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 5,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $322,306.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,306.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides various peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy products to alleviate patients suffering from peripheral vascular and non-vascular diseases; and cardiac intervention products to aid in the treatment of various cardiac conditions specific to interventional cardiology and electrophysiology, including cardiac rhythm management and lead management.

