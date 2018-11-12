Metaverse ETP Price Tops $3.02 on Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 12th. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $3.02 or 0.00047030 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, TOPBTC, CoinBene and RightBTC. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $161.46 million and $2.23 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.55 or 0.03299058 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00144164 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00046983 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Dorado (DOR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 56,873,502 coins and its circulating supply is 53,539,369 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, CoinBene, HitBTC, TOPBTC, RightBTC, Bit-Z, Coinsuper and QBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

