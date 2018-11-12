MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MMT opened at $5.29 on Monday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $6.15.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

