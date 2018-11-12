Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS) is Systematic Financial Management LP’s Largest Position

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its stake in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,664 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after selling 66,612 shares during the quarter. Michael Kors makes up 1.2% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.47% of Michael Kors worth $48,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Michael Kors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Michael Kors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Michael Kors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Michael Kors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Michael Kors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price target on shares of Michael Kors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Michael Kors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Michael Kors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Michael Kors from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Michael Kors from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Michael Kors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.52.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $10,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $12,187,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 846,436 shares of company stock worth $60,640,959 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KORS opened at $47.78 on Monday. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Michael Kors had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Michael Kors

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

