Michael Kors (KORS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Michael Kors (NYSE: KORS):

11/12/2018 – Michael Kors was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/9/2018 – Michael Kors had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

11/8/2018 – Michael Kors had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Michael Kors had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/8/2018 – Michael Kors was given a new $68.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Michael Kors was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Michael Kors was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/2/2018 – Michael Kors was upgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Michael Kors was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/1/2018 – Michael Kors had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $84.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – Michael Kors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Michael Kors have surged in a year. The company has been constantly deploying resources to expand product offerings, build “shop-in-shops”, and upgrade distribution infrastructure. This along with the “Runway 2020” plan, cost containment efforts, inventory management, focus on e-commerce platform and accretive buyouts bode well. The strategic acquisitions such as that of Jimmy Choo and Versace strengthens Michael Kors’ ambition to become a global luxury player. Management stated that the addition of Versace will help augment group’s revenues to $8 billion in the long term. However, the buyout is likely to dilute earnings per share in the high-single digits in fiscal 2020 but is expected to be accretive in the low-single digits in fiscal 2021 and again in high-single digits in fiscal 2022. Upon the completion of the buyout, Michael Kors will be renamed as Capri Holdings Limited.”

10/17/2018 – Michael Kors had its price target lowered by analysts at Buckingham Research from $85.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2018 – Michael Kors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “In the past three months, shares of Michael Kors has not only declined but also underperformed the industry. We note that the company is witnessing soft Wholesale & Licensing Revenue for a while now. This is likely to likely to persist throughout fiscal 2019. Also, its efforts to heavily invest in new store openings, expanding the existing outlets, expansion of international operations, digital flagships and global infrastructure is weighing on operating margins. Moreover, management’s bottom line projection for second quarter fiscal 2019 came below analyst expectations. Nevertheless, the company has been constantly deploying resources to expand product offerings, build shop-in-shops, and upgrade distribution infrastructure. This along with the Runway 2020 plan, cost containment efforts, inventory management and focus on e-commerce platform bode well.”

10/9/2018 – Michael Kors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Michael Kors have risen and outpaced the industry in a year. The company has been constantly deploying resources to expand product offerings, build shop-in-shops, and upgrade distribution infrastructure. This along with the Runway 2020 plan, cost containment efforts, inventory management, focus on e-commerce platform and accretive buyouts bode well. Strategic acquisitions such as that of Jimmy Choo for $1.35B and Versace for $2.12B strengthens Michael Kors’ ambition to become a global luxury player. Management stated that the addition of Versace will help augment group’s revenues to $8 billion in the long term. However, the buyout is likely to dilute earnings per share in the high-single digits in fiscal 2020 but is expected to be accretive in the low-single digits in fiscal 2021 and again in high-single digits in fiscal 2022. Upon the completion of the buyout, Michael Kors will be renamed as Capri Holdings Limited.”

10/4/2018 – Michael Kors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Michael Kors have risen and outpaced the industry in a year. The company has been constantly deploying resources to expand product offerings, build shop-in-shops, and upgrade distribution infrastructure. This along with the Runway 2020 plan, cost containment efforts, inventory management, focus on e-commerce platform and accretive buyouts bode well. Strategic acquisitions such as that of Jimmy Choo for $1.35B and Versace for $2.12B strengthens Michael Kors’ ambition to become a global luxury player. Management stated that the addition of Versace will help augment group’s revenues to $8 billion in the long term. However, the buyout is likely to dilute earnings per share in the high-single digits in fiscal 2020 but is expected to be accretive in the low-single digits in fiscal 2021 and again in high-single digits in fiscal 2022. Upon the completion of the buyout, Michael Kors will be renamed as Capri Holdings Limited.”

10/3/2018 – Michael Kors was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2018 – Michael Kors was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/26/2018 – Michael Kors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Michael Kors have risen and outpaced the industry in a year. The company has been constantly deploying resources to expand product offerings, build shop-in-shops, and upgrade distribution infrastructure. This along with the Runway 2020 plan, cost containment efforts, inventory management, focus on e-commerce platform and accretive buyouts bode well. Strategic acquisitions such as that of Jimmy Choo for $1.35B and Versace for $2.12B strengthens Michael Kors’ ambition to become a global luxury player. Management stated that the addition of Versace will help augment group’s revenues to $8 billion in the long term. However, the buyout is likely to dilute earnings per share in the high-single digits in fiscal 2020 but is expected to be accretive in the low-single digits in fiscal 2021 and again in high-single digits in fiscal 2022. Upon the completion of the buyout, Michael Kors will be renamed as Capri Holdings Limited.”

9/26/2018 – Michael Kors was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2018 – Michael Kors had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $79.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2018 – Michael Kors had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

9/24/2018 – Michael Kors had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Shares of KORS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.75. 4,038,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,057. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $75.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Michael Kors Holdings Ltd alerts:

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Michael Kors had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $12,837,292.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 6,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $435,675.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 846,436 shares of company stock valued at $60,640,959. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Michael Kors during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Michael Kors by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Michael Kors during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Michael Kors during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Michael Kors during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Michael Kors Holdings Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michael Kors Holdings Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.