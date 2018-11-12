Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Weighs in on EnLink Midstream Partners LP’s FY2018 Earnings (ENLK)

EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENLK) – Equities researchers at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, November 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst B. Blaschke now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream Partners’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ENLK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on EnLink Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered EnLink Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnLink Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised EnLink Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

Shares of ENLK stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 460.67 and a beta of 2.13. EnLink Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.85.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). EnLink Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. EnLink Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,200.00%.

In other EnLink Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 91,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,695,283.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $2,875,000. RR Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,093,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,055,000 after buying an additional 142,000 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 60,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 35,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,212,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,924,000 after buying an additional 6,120,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

