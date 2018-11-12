Mobivity (MFON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 14th.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter.

MFON opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mobivity has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

In related news, Director Thomas B. Akin bought 61,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $79,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas B. Akin bought 2,443,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $2,443,167.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. Its platforms consist of software for phones, tablets, PCs, and point-of-sale systems, which enable resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers via mobile phones, mobile smartphone applications, and dynamically printed receipt content.

