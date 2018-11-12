Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) and Athena Silver (AHNR) Financial Contrast

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) and Athena Silver (OTCMKTS:AHNR) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Molson Coors Brewing has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athena Silver has a beta of 3.32, indicating that its stock price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Molson Coors Brewing pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Athena Silver does not pay a dividend. Molson Coors Brewing pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.8% of Molson Coors Brewing shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Molson Coors Brewing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Molson Coors Brewing and Athena Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molson Coors Brewing 12.05% 7.58% 3.43% Athena Silver N/A N/A -295.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and Athena Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molson Coors Brewing 1 5 7 0 2.46 Athena Silver 0 0 0 0 N/A

Molson Coors Brewing currently has a consensus target price of $74.08, suggesting a potential upside of 14.85%. Given Molson Coors Brewing’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Molson Coors Brewing is more favorable than Athena Silver.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Molson Coors Brewing and Athena Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molson Coors Brewing $13.47 billion 1.03 $1.41 billion $4.47 14.43 Athena Silver N/A N/A -$2.11 million N/A N/A

Molson Coors Brewing has higher revenue and earnings than Athena Silver.

Summary

Molson Coors Brewing beats Athena Silver on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands. The company also offers various brands, including Molson Canadian, Belgian Moon, Carling, Carling Black Label, Creemore Springs, the Granville Island, Mad Jack, the Miller, Molson Canadian 67, Molson Canadian Cider, Molson Dry, Molson Export, Old Style Pilsner, and the Rickard's family of brands. In addition, it provides its products under the Staropramen, Apatinsko, Astika, Bergenbier, Borsodi, Branik, Jelen, Kamenitza, Niksicko, Noroc, Ostravar, Ozujsko, Sharp's Doom Bar, Worthington's, Cobra, and other brand names. Further, the company imports and sells Hop Valley, Revolver, Saint Archer, Terrapin, Grolsch, Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Pilsner Urquell, Desperados, Dos Equis, Moretti, Sol, Tecate, Carling Strong, Coors, Coors 1873, Coors Extra, Coors Gold, Iceberg 9000, King Cobra, Thunderbolt, and Zima brand products. Additionally, it brews or distributes various brands, such as Amstel Light, Heineken, Murphy's, Newcastle Brown Ale, Strongbow cider, Beck's, Belle-Vue Kriek brands, Hoegaarden, Leffe, Lowenbrau, Löwenweisse, Spaten and Stella Artois, Corona Extra, Rekorderlig, Singha, Blue Moon, Corona, Miller High Life, Molson Canadian, and other Modelo brands, as well as George Killian's Irish Red, the Redd's, and Foster's brands. The company was formerly known as Adolph Coors Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Brewing Company in February 2005. The Company was founded in 1786 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Athena Silver

Athena Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for silver. The company's flagship project is the Langtry project that includes 20 patented and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,200 acres located in the central part of the Mojave Desert of southern California. Athena Silver Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

