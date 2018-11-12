Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Shares Bought by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises approximately 1.2% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $25,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 28,982,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,714 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,910,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,345,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246,517 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,128,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,713 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,646,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,632,000 after purchasing an additional 48,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 27,963 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 7,381 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $322,844.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,966.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDLZ stock opened at $44.30 on Monday. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mondelez International to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “$41.68” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

