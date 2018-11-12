Monster Beverage (MNST) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.02.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MNST. ValuEngine upgraded Monster Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.63.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $56.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $47.61 and a 1-year high of $70.21.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.73 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 25.86%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 17,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,035,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,450.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7,740.0% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

