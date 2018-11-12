Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG) a €39.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Commerzbank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hapag-Lloyd presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €34.76 ($40.42).

ETR HLAG opened at €30.82 ($35.84) on Friday. Hapag-Lloyd has a twelve month low of €24.81 ($28.85) and a twelve month high of €40.20 ($46.74).

Hapag-Lloyd Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

