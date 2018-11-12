Morgan Stanley (MS) Holdings Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,314,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,124 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $200,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 152.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $45.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $42.88 and a one year high of $59.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 15.93%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,000.00, for a total value of $7,521,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Societe Generale reissued a “$49.85” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.82.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Morgan Stanley (MS) Holdings Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/morgan-stanley-ms-holdings-cut-by-sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc.html.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.