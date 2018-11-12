Morgan Stanley Reiterates “$95.00” Price Target for Cyberark Software (CYBR)

Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software to $80.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Cyberark Software from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Dougherty & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyberark Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.94.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $77.33 on Thursday. Cyberark Software has a 52-week low of $40.63 and a 52-week high of $84.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 105.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.08.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cyberark Software will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.