Morguard North American Residential REIT (MRG.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.66

Shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$17.66 and last traded at C$17.62, with a volume of 28143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile (TSE:MRG.UN)

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

