MoSys (MOSY) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

MOSY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 16,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,155,190. The company has a market cap of $2.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. MoSys has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.34 million during the quarter. MoSys had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 15.79%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MoSys stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 63,158 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.77% of MoSys as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets. The company offers memory-dominated ICs under the Bandwidth Engine and Programmable Search Engine names.

