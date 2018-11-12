Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys 616 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,902 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 763 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 389.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 832 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EA opened at $88.89 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.22 and a 12-month high of $151.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.46. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $1,194,585.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,265,734.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $3,280,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,750 shares of company stock worth $12,200,643. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Argus decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.68.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

