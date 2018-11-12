Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,290,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Cummins by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.30.

In related news, VP Mark Andrew Smith sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.27, for a total value of $76,788.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,044.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marya M. Rose sold 14,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $2,202,449.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,974,777. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMI stock opened at $143.07 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.72 and a fifty-two week high of $194.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.29. Cummins had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

