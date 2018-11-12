Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,236 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJK)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 83,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 201,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJK opened at $24.01 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $24.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.

WARNING: “Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,236 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJK)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/motley-fool-wealth-management-llc-acquires-10236-shares-of-invesco-bulletshares-2020-high-yield-corporate-bond-etf-bsjk.html.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.