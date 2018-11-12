Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Sabre Corp (SABR)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Sabre worth $8,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

SABR opened at $25.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.69. Sabre Corp has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $26.78.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $970.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.97 million. Sabre had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 45.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sabre news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 10,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,946.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner sold 15,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,354 shares of company stock worth $2,192,004 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SABR. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Imperial Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sabre and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sabre from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Sabre Corp (SABR)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/motley-fool-wealth-management-llc-raises-position-in-sabre-corp-sabr.html.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.