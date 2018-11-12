Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Takes $6.58 Million Position in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 114,571 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in AlarmCom by 4.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AlarmCom by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in AlarmCom in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AlarmCom by 49.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 300,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,123,000 after acquiring an additional 99,315 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 6.2% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 70,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $3,969,784.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Crossover Managemen Technology sold 172,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $9,501,327.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,245 shares of company stock worth $18,458,406. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

ALRM stock opened at $47.27 on Monday. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a one year low of $33.39 and a one year high of $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.67.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. AlarmCom had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.39%. The firm had revenue of $111.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

ALRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AlarmCom to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

AlarmCom Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

