Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

MPAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. CL King cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 13th.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $79,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Mirvis sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $316,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $422,120. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPAA. Barclays PLC raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 93.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 636.7% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 17,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,305 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MPAA traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $17.38. 647,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.66.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $92.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.73 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

