Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,176 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.08% of Myers Industries worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Myers Industries by 36.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,100 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Myers Industries by 26.1% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,860,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,725,000 after purchasing an additional 385,200 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Myers Industries by 57.4% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,027,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after purchasing an additional 374,836 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Myers Industries by 47.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 240,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

MYE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Myers Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of MYE opened at $16.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.57 million, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.08 million. Myers Industries had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 105.88%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

