Myokardia Inc (MYOK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.00.

MYOK has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Myokardia in a report on Friday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

In other Myokardia news, insider Marc Semigran sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $2,678,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jake Bauer sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $54,230.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,685.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,978 shares of company stock worth $3,571,000. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYOK traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,013. Myokardia has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $67.79. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 3.42.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

