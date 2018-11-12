Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,994,516 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the October 15th total of 43,722,759 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,701,695 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 15.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $5.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $8.86. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.69.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $779.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is -14.72%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NBR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.96.

In related news, Director John Yearwood bought 197,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $1,012,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Kotts bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 301,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,933.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 19,946.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,941 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

