Namecoin Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. During the last week, Namecoin has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00008970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Tux Exchange, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. Namecoin has a total market cap of $8.43 million and $85,260.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,394.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.74 or 0.08066983 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011420 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.43 or 0.00916552 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00055533 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005399 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000689 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Bittylicious, C-Patex, Altcoin Trader, Bleutrade, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Livecoin, WEX, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Bitsane, SouthXchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

