Natera (NTRA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTRA. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Natera to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Natera from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Natera from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Natera from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Natera presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.11. Natera has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $29.62.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 752.93% and a negative net margin of 58.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, CEO Matthew Rabinowitz sold 403,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $10,046,203.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,701,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,371,981.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $4,045,008.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 481,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,697,533.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,014,988 shares of company stock valued at $48,674,710 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 920.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

