Nathan’s Famous (NATH) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

NASDAQ:NATH opened at $73.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of -0.01. Nathan’s Famous has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $107.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,925,000 after buying an additional 14,641 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the third quarter worth about $527,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the third quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 7.9% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 56,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.