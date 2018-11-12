National Bank Financial Boosts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (AP.UN) Price Target to C$48.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.00 to C$43.25 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.50.

Shares of TSE AP.UN opened at C$43.85 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$35.76 and a one year high of C$42.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is an owner, manager and developer of urban office properties. The Trust operates in nine urban markets in Canada: Toronto, Kitchener, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

